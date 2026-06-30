Nourish your system with these 5 gut-friendly foods for monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY
Steamed moong dal chilla
Combine the ginger and hing into the moong dal paste. Add salt, place the batter in a hot skillet, and cook until golden brown. These light protein crepes make a great monsoon breakfast.
Sweet potato chaat
Toss the boiled diced potatoes in lemon juice, roasted cumin and black salt until covered. This fibre-enriched recipe will help your body grow gut-friendly bacteria.
Roasted masala makhana
Roast the fox nuts dry in the pan with a drop of ghee, turmeric, and black pepper. This crunchy, oil-free snack is naturally gluten-free, easy on the stomach, and prevents bloating during the rainy season.
Millet dhokla
Prepare a batter from ragi or mixed millet powder combined with curd and green chilli, and let it ferment. Then put it in a steamer and cook until soft. Fermentation provides beneficial probiotics, which help improve your digestive health.
Stir-fried vegetable khichdi
Cook rice, yellow moong dal, turmeric, and veggies sautéed in ghee in a pressure cooker. This comforting meal will not only help you feel warm but will also calm your disturbed digestive system.