Nourish your system with these 5 gut-friendly foods for monsoon

DEBOLINA ROY

Steamed moong dal chilla

Combine the ginger and hing into the moong dal paste. Add salt, place the batter in a hot skillet, and cook until golden brown. These light protein crepes make a great monsoon breakfast.

Sweet potato chaat

Toss the boiled diced potatoes in lemon juice, roasted cumin and black salt until covered. This fibre-enriched recipe will help your body grow gut-friendly bacteria.

Roasted masala makhana

Roast the fox nuts dry in the pan with a drop of ghee, turmeric, and black pepper. This crunchy, oil-free snack is naturally gluten-free, easy on the stomach, and prevents bloating during the rainy season.

Millet dhokla

Prepare a batter from ragi or mixed millet powder combined with curd and green chilli, and let it ferment. Then put it in a steamer and cook until soft. Fermentation provides beneficial probiotics, which help improve your digestive health.

Stir-fried vegetable khichdi

Cook rice, yellow moong dal, turmeric, and veggies sautéed in ghee in a pressure cooker. This comforting meal will not only help you feel warm but will also calm your disturbed digestive system.

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