4 daily mantras you can chant to attract wealth

DEBOLINA ROY
Om Yakshaya Kuberaya Vaishravanaya Dhanadhanyadhipataye. Dhanadhanyasamriddhim Me Dehi Dapaya Svaha. Lord Kubera is considered as the god of wealth. It is one of the best daily mantras to attract money as it creates a comic vibration for money flow.
Om Hreem Shreem Kreem Shreem Kuberaya Ashta-Lakshmi Mama Grihe Dhanam Puraya Puraya Namah. This mantra combines the blessings of Lord Kubera and eight form of Goddess Lakshmi. It ensure prosperity and a steady flow of money.
Om Hreem Vatukaya Apad-uddharanaya kuru kuru Batukaaya Hreem. More than instant money it saves you rom future financial crisis. It empowers you to take correct investment decisions and emits negative thoughts that hinder wealth.
Aum Aim Gowriyah Namah. It is dedicated to Goddess Mookambika, who eliminates all your financial blocks and also increases your money flow instantly.