4 plants that can actually help you sleep better

Udisha
Lavender
What can't plants do? Some of them can even help you sleep. Lavender is one such plant who scent is so calming that it is known to lower stress and help your body get to a restful state, perfect to get you to sleep.
Jasmine
This plant is known for its beautiful fragrance that invites a sense of tranquility. Jasmine can bring down anxiety, inducing a sense of calm you need before going to sleep.
Snake Plant
The name might not sound like it, but snake plants are known to make the air quality better by absorbing toxins from around it. The plant is extremely low maintenance and releases oxygen only at night, making a calm environment for you to fall asleep in.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is known for its healing properties. It releases oxygen at night and improves air quality and hence, quality of sleep.