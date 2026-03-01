4 refreshing weekend getaways near Bangalore for the perfect short escape

DEBOLINA ROY
This place lets you bask in the serenity of the cloud wrapped landscapes. Only 61 kilometres away of Bangalore it is famous for lush greeneries, excellent weather, and beautiful panoramic views.
Wanna infuse some adventure in your weekend trip? Then this one is the best pick. Enjoy jungle safari in Nagarhole National park and you can also opt for different water sports in the Kabini river. Camping along the banks can elevate your whole experience.
It is one of the best weekend getaways near Bangalore for coffee enthusiast. It is famous as the ‘coffee district’ and is filled with breath-taking hills and valleys. You can also take a trek to Mullayanagiri and do river rafting in Bhadra river.
Take a short break from the daily hustle and bustle of the city and head to the Niagra falls of India. It is situated on Tamil Nadu and Karnantaka border. Enjoy the mesmerizing views of the water gushing on the pitch black carbonite stones.