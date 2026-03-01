4 weirdest bans from across the world

DEBOLINA ROY
Canada has prohibited the sale, importation, and advertising of baby walkers since 2004 due to thousands of injuries caused by accidents in stairways. Anyone found violating this law could be fined up to $100,000. The American Academy of Paediatrics supports equivalent prohibitions.
As a way to limit Western cultural influence, Iran banned mullets in 2010. Those who were caught breaking this law can be arrested. Ponytails and the usage of a lot of hair gel were also discouraged under the country's official grooming guidelines.
Authorities in 2013 in Russia banned the use of synthetic lace. They said that any underwear has to be made from at least 6% of cotton. Russian officials claimed that breathable materials would not irritate sensitive skin and would help people remain clean.
One of the weirdest bans around the world is the ban of chewing gums in Singapore. Since 1992 chewing gum has been banned in Singapore due to the issue of vandalism and littering. However, there are exceptions for therapeutic gum, and violators may face heavy fines and imprisonment.