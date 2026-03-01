5 best pet-friendly cafes in Mumbai for a paw-some day out

DEBOLINA ROY
Tucked in the lanes of Khar west it is also celebs’ favourite hangout spots with their pupstar. You can cuddle with some adorable doggos from Golden retrievers to tiny floofs. The entry fee is Rs. 450 per person.
If you are searching for best pet-friendly cafes in Mumbai then this one will not disappoint you. This café in Andheri has curated a royal treatment for the wagging tails. Here you will be greeted a friendly dog who will also carry the menu for you.
Need to spend your Sunday cuddling the pups? Then this place is the perfect pick. This dog café has a perfect cozy setup and the cuddle therapy session is beneficial for your mental health
This café is Versova is perfect to spread some paw-sitive vibe. Read a book, sip on your favourite latte and spend your time with the adorable felines purring all day.
Located in Lower Parel it is a perfect spot for a playdate. Indulge in their delicious treats, hot brews and pamper your pep with an in-house pet spa.