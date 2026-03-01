5 female heirs who will define European royalty in this generation

DEBOLINA ROY
Princess Elisabeth, as heir to the Belgian throne, is next in line to be Belgium’s first queen regnant. Through gender-neutral succession, modern attitude and formal education, her position will be protected as one of the future European queens.
The heir to the Spanish throne is Princess Leonor, Princess of Asturias. Even though the law is that males take precedence in regard to succession. But as the eldest child of the King, Leonor is next in line to take the throne. She also performs public duties and participates in military activities.
Due to gender-neutral reform, second in line to the Norwegian Royal Family's heir, Princess Ingrid Alexandra advocates for youth and ecological issues while maintaining a down-to-earth persona.
Sweden's commitment to gender-neutral succession enables Princess Estelle of Sweden to prepare for her role as the second queen. She is currently participating in many official royal engagements and prepping to be one of future European queens
Princess Catharina-Amalia, as first in line to inherit, is a secure future monarch of the Netherlands. She will undertake her official duties and represent a modern monarchy which combines tradition with being responsible to the public.