5 highest-earning active athletes dominating sports

DEBOLINA ROY
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-earning active athletes, with total earnings of $260 million. He has a salary of $200 million from Al Nassr, as well as partnerships with major brands such as Nike, Binance, Herbalife, etc.
Stephen Curry is highest-earning active athletes boasting a net worth of $240 million. He has 357 total three-pointers (the most in the NBA this year), an Olympic gold medal in Paris, a lifetime Under Armour contract and an investment in Unrivaled.
Tyson Fury has become one of the largest financial names in sports with a net worth of $160 million and career earnings of over $250 million. He achieved international fame when defeating Wladimir Klitschko to unify the heavyweight championships.
Dak Prescott of the NFL signed a 4 year extension worth $240 Million with the Dallas Cowboys. By this contract Dak becomes the highest paid player in the National Football League and will be also the first player to surpass $60 million of total compensation in just one season.
Lionel Messi is one of the highest-earning athletes in football, with around $135 million dollars of total earnings. In addition to having won eight Ballon d'Ors, Messi has very good commercial deals with Adidas, Apple, and Konami.