5 low-calorie desserts for Holi to enjoy the festival without the guilt

DEBOLINA ROY
Holi in Indian household can never be complete without Gujiya. Try making a baked version that will give you the same crunch with less fat. You can fill them with nuts, figs, dates or coconut, and brush them lightly with ghee prior to baking.
Ragi has a natural gluten-free property and is an excellent source of calcium. When sweetened with chikoo, it creates one of the most wholesome low-calorie desserts for Holi.
These laddoos are made using roasted oats, sesame, jaggery and cardamom without any refined sugar! They are also quick and easy to prepare and can be stored for long time.
Made with mixed millet flour, mashed bananas and fennel seeds, this malpua can also be prepared using a non-stick pan. It will be a good option for people looking to reduce calories.
Whole wheat flour, ghee, and palm jaggery are combined in this baked form of the popular snack. It is crunchy, lightly sweetened, and baked.