5 post-holi skincare tips for sensitive skin

DEBOLINA ROY
Select body wash that's mild and sulfate free, with vitamin E, to clean without removing moisture. Wash only once a day with a gentle cleanser to lift colours without too much damage.
Hot showers may take away natural oils from our body and can sometimes make our skin more sensitive skin. Wash your skin with lukewarm-to-cold water to keep your skin hydrated and prevent inflammations.
It is one of the most important post-Holi skincare tips for sensitive skin. Use a gentle coffee scrub with a mild texture to help remove colour. Follow with cold-pressed coconut oil for an extra deep hydrating experience.
Drink lots of fluids, including hydrating fruits like cucumbers and watermelons. After every shower, use a niacinamide-rich moisturizer on damp skin to help soothe inflammation.
Certain colour stains can last up to three days. Do not aggressively scrub the stained area or use a product that is too harsh with chemicals. Use gentle cleansers and consistently apply moisturizers.