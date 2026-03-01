5 things we know about the Sourav Ganguly biopic

Udisha
Lead actor
Iconic cricketer, Sourav Ganguly, the "Dada" of Indian cricket, is getting a biopic. Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao will be playing the former Indian captain and has reportedly spent a few days at Sourav's Kolkata residence.
Cast
Besides Rajkumar Rao, Boman Irani is reportedly added to the cast to play Sourav's father, former cricket administrator, Chandidas Ganguly. Gajraj Rao will be portaying former BCCI President, the late Jagmohan Dalmiya.
Director and producer
Sourav Ganguly's biopic will be directed by the famous filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and Luv Films will be producing the film.
Filming schedule
According to multiple sources, the film will begin production in March 2026 and will be shot across various locations including Kolkata, Mumbai and even London.
Release date
While the exact release date of the biopic has not been confirmed, the film is currently slated for a December 2026 release.