5 things you may not know about Blackpink sensation Lisa

She changed her name
Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa changed her name from Pranpriya Manobal after a fortune teller told her changing her name would bring her luck...and it did!
Acting debut
Lisa made her acting debut in the third season of HBO series The White Lotus which was set in her home country, Thailand. The season premiered in February, 2025.
She is scared of needles
Lisa is trypanophobic meaning she is actually extremely terrified of needles. She even gets sick and passes out when the fear gets extreme.
Her stepfather is a popular chef
Blackpink member Lisa's stepfather, Marco Brüschweiler is an extremely renowned Swiss chef.
She is a toy collector
The popstar has an obsession when it comes to collecting designer toys. She travels the length and breadth of the world to collect the figure and has an impressive Labubu collection.