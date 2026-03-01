Do you know wrecked cars serve as a road safety warning in Turkey?

DEBOLINA ROY
The Erzurum Province Police have placed cars destroyed by collision on two-meters-high flagpoles. The signs are placed directly in front of the wrecked vehicle and they serve as an additional road safety warning in Turkey.
The Kars-Erzincan highway, Erzurum-Erzincan road, Erzurum-Kars bypass and E-80 are examples of busy and high-accident locations where the wrecked cars have been placed. Authorities hope this road safety warning reaches drivers at critical moments.
Officials say that the real wreckage will create a powerful psychological effect upon viewing. The use of standard signage has failed most of the time. However, the construction of these installations will allow drivers to immediately think about their actions.
The launch of this initiative started in 2024 and still continuing in 2026. It is a part of the series of national level safety initiatives, which are also taking place in places like Sivas. The initiative also talks about Turkey’s commitment towards reducing road accidents.
Although overall data is still being evaluated, the general feedback indicates that drivers slow down after noticing the wrecks. This shows that physical displays can be used to improve traditional forms of warning messages regarding road safety.