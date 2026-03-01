Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian appears at Milan Fashion Week 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Vivian Jenna Wilson is a 20-year old model and Elon Musk and his ex-wife, Justine Wilson’s eldest daughter. Elon and Justine were married till 2008 and they have 8 children. Their first child, Nevada, died within 10 weeks and then the couple welcomed Xavier and Griffin.
Xavier started his gender dysphoria treatment in 2020. In 2022, he revealed that he legally wanted to change his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and even her current Instagram bio reads as ‘She/Her.'
Vivian always wanted to build her own identity. She also said that she never wanted to be in touch with her biological father in any way, form, or shape.' Since 2022, Vivian has been completely detached from Elon.
Vivian is currently a social media influencer with 1 million followers on Instagram. She made her debut in New York Fashion Week 2025. Apart from being a rising model, she is also a healthcare and human rights activist.