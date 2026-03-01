Ramadan 2026: 5 kebabs to eat at Kolkata's Zakaria Street

The moment the fast breaks, the grills go into overdrive. Plates fly out, conversations get louder and strangers share tables. Smoke sticks to your clothes but you won’t even mind. Pro tip: go before iftar to watch the build-up, but eat right after. The kebabs are freshest, the energy is electric, and for a few hours, this narrow Kolkata lane feels like the centre of the universe. Here’s your hit list.