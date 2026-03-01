What are the do's and don'ts of Holika Dahan 2026?

DEBOLINA ROY
Follow the specified muhurat for the Holika Dahan ceremony. Proper timing has spiritual benefits, aligns with cosmic energies, and creates effectiveness for prayers of wealth, safety, and positivity through this ceremony.
Before to participating in Holika Dahan 2026, an individual must prepare through bathing, wearing clean, traditional clothing from head to toe. Both the calmness of a person's mind as well as their respectful appearance helps create an uplifting atmosphere.
Offer grains and coconut to the sacred ceremonial fire as a way of offering your gratitude. Walk around the fire in a clockwise manner to pray for the removal of negativity and for blessings of peace and prosperity.
The Hindu faith views performing Holika Dahan 2026 during Bhadra as a bad omen. Bhadra, the first of three days of the Holi festival, is said to not have given as much blessing to the worshipers.
Avoid negative speech, fighting, consuming alcohol, and eating non-vegetarian food. In order to grow spiritually and improve the family as a whole, you should try to keep your behaviour positive and have sattvic habits.
Do not use any kind of harmful or plastic waste in the bonfire. Don’t cut your nails/hair on this date. Respect the sacred fire as a symbol of purification and transformation.