Why do you never see diamond rings in Bridgerton? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY

Diamonds were rare in Regency era

Diamonds were astonishingly uncommon and mainly mined in Brazil and India during Regency Era. As a result, Bridgerton rings never featured diamonds despite of having the wealth and status.

Wealthy families chose other gemstones

In the past, wealthy families used to prefer stones like pearls, sapphires, rubies, or pink topaz. The Bridgerton rings were no exception and featured brilliant coloured stones instead of diamond rings.

Pearl symbolised purity and romance

During the Regency era, pearls were among the most sought-after jewellery pieces. They represented innocence and romance. The rings that Penelope and Daphne wore showcased the delicate beauty of that era.

Dainty designs over flashy gems

During this time stylish, elegant and simple rings were in trend. Most people preferred delicate rings back then. The design of the Bridgerton style ring matches the taste of the Regency days with a beautifully simple and elegant look.

