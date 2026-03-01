Why do you never see diamond rings in Bridgerton? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Diamonds were astonishingly uncommon and mainly mined in Brazil and India during Regency Era. As a result, Bridgerton rings never featured diamonds despite of having the wealth and status.
In the past, wealthy families used to prefer stones like pearls, sapphires, rubies, or pink topaz. The Bridgerton rings were no exception and featured brilliant coloured stones instead of diamond rings.
During the Regency era, pearls were among the most sought-after jewellery pieces. They represented innocence and romance. The rings that Penelope and Daphne wore showcased the delicate beauty of that era.
During this time stylish, elegant and simple rings were in trend. Most people preferred delicate rings back then. The design of the Bridgerton style ring matches the taste of the Regency days with a beautifully simple and elegant look.