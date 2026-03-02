5 places in India to witness cherry blossoms

Bristi Dey
Shillong, Meghalaya
The city of Shillong turns into a fairytale where each street is dressed in pink. Ward's Lake is one of the main spots where these blossoms bring out the serene colour contrasting the stunning blue waters.
Kohima, Nagaland
Another sister of the North East family, contrasting the mountains stands these cherry blossom trees that brings out the perfect pinteresty sights to life. To go with the seasonal charm, local bakeries even bake cherry blossom coded delights to compliment the aesthetics.
Himachal Pradesh
Contrasting the majestic Himalayas, these pink hued trees bring out the best scenic views to life. The Mashobra village, 10km from Shimla is one of the popular sights for this delightful eye candy.
Jammu and Kashmir
Jannat-e-Kashmir reimagines nature in the most stunning way. Regions of Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Baramulla and Shopian, are painted in pink with these cherry blossoms and the whole area screams postcard perfect scenes.
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Finally away from the hills, the city of tech blooms in bright pink as spring knocks at the door. Contrasting the daily buzz of corporate lives, the cherry blossoms around the city bring along a slight sigh of admiration at the end of the day.