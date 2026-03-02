5 shows that bring a similar royal feel to life as Bridgerton

Bristi Dey
Bridgerton has quietly transported us into the old European highlands with its candlelit ballrooms, sweeping estates, and the scandal-soaked elegance of the Mayfair ton. So, if you’re still in that aristocratic zone and want to explore more such creations, here’s a list.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
This is somewhat a prequel of the very show Bridgerton. Exploring the life of Queen Charlotte and King George III, this one is sure to bring answers to many lingering questions.
The Gilded Age
This show is centered around the high class society that we all drool over in the royal drama and brings forth a late 1800s America to life. The opulent dresses and luxurious lives are the very attraction of the show.
The Buccaneers
A group of young American women venture into the glittering world of European high society. Crossing oceans in search of titled husbands and grand futures, they step into a realm of drama, heartbreak and love.
House of Guinness
Bringing a true story to life, this one tells the tale of the brewery mogul Sir Benjamin Guinness. Set in the old English countryside, this brings all of the old world charm to life and showcases the mere struggle of the people involved in the brewing magic.
Downton Abbey
Following a similar royal old English highland drama, this series delivers all the glittering thrills of aristocratic life. Set in the early 20th century, it delves into the opulent, high class lives of a dramatic family.