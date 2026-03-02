5 ways to save a dish that is too salty

Udisha
Starch
Adding starch helps balance out the excess salt in your cooking. Throw in some raw potato chunks and it will help absorb the excess salt, making your dish fit to be consumed.
Acid
Acidic ingredients such as lemon juice or vinegar help counter the salt in your cooking and is an effective method to save your dish if you have used excess salt.
Sweetness
Balancing out salt with sugar is a very helpful way. You can add normal sugar or even honey to reduce the saltiness. However, the sugar amount should be carefully measured to achieve a balanced flavour.
Dilution
While cooking liquid meals, excess salt can be balanced by diluting the meal with some more broth or even milk.
More ingredients
If you are out of all options, the easiest way is to add more ingredients to your cooking and cook an increased portion. Add more vegetables or meat to help balance the excess salt.