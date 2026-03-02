6 destinations in India with mountains and beaches

Udisha
Varkala, Kerala
India is the land of natural diversity with vacation spots sprawling all around. There are even places where you can enjoy both the mountain and the beach. Varkala in Kerala is one such destination known for the mountainous cliffs and the beautiful Arabian Sea.
Dapoli, Maharashtra
Not many people know about this spot which is pristine and calm. Situated in the Konkan region, the Arabian sea coast lines the Sahyadri mountains, making it the perfect vacation spot.
Canacona, South Goa
You are wrong if you are thinking Goa is all about the beaches. Canacona offers a beautiful blend of beaches like Agonda and Palolem and the scenic Western Ghats. Tourists can trek along the hills and forests besides chilling on the beach.
Yarada Beach, Andhra Pradesh
This beauteous spot is a must visit if you cannot decide between mountains and beaches. Located in Visakhapatnam, the three sides of the coast is surrounded by lush, green, picturesque mountains.
Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar
A very popular spot, this island is known for its Elephant beach. The beauty of the place is enhanced by the surrounding tropical mountainous forests.
Gokarna, Karnataka
A popular spot that allows you to take in the beauty of the serene beaches surrounded by rugged hills that adds to the scenery.