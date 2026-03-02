Holi 2026: 6 reel ideas you can try this Holi

Udisha
Hair flip with a twist
You can never go wrong with a classic Holi hair flip. Throw some powdered colours or gulaal in your hair and record a slow-motion hair-flip video as the colour spreads all around.
A colourful transition
Transitions always make fun Instagram reel. This can be either a solo or a group reel where you record yourself before playing Holi, in your plain outfits and add another video after drenching yourself in colours.
An old-fashioned montage
You can never go wrong with a nostalgic edit. Edit your pictures and videos from Holi together, highlighting the best moments and add a slow-paced background song. You will want to come back to this reel.
GRWM video
Holi prep can be a lot of work! Share snippets of the preparation with a get-ready-with-me video for Holi, where you can also share some tips. Make it aesthetic and colourful, and you will definitely win hearts.
Slow-motion video
Capture you and your family or friends throwing gulaal at each other on slow-motion and share the highlights as reels. A slow-mo Holi video never fails.
Holi decor
Don't want to feature in the video yourself? No issues, your Holi decor can do the job. Take small videos of the colourful Holi decoration, with colours, sweets beautifully plated and placed. Edit them into a beautiful reel to share how pretty your day looked.