4 breakfast places in Kolkata for a hearty morning meal

DEBOLINA ROY

Sienna Store and Café

A seasonal gur latte, along with guacamole, microgreens, and feta toast, makes for a great starting point. Their yoghurt, root vegetables, and lemon basil oil dishes are healthy and delicious. They do offer vegan variations, making it one of the best breakfast places in Kolkata.

The Country House Cafe

Tuck into a hearty English breakfast with bread and omelette, or a club sandwich. Accompany it with Srilankan cappuccino or a cup of Earl Grey to make a balanced and nutritious breakfast.

Craft Coffee Experience Centre

Their breakfast platters, omelette with a cheese plate, and croissants are all delicious and make a better breakfast. Adding a cup of cappuccino or a coffee mojito to this makes for a perfect breakfast, and to end it, a slice of cheesecake is a must-try.

Colab Coffee

Opt for a pea and broccoli hummus served on fresh rosemary toast with a cup of Chemex coffee. Pair this with blueberry cheesecake and an orange coffee for a breakfast that is not too complicated yet fulfilling.

