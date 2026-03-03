4 fruits whose skins are actually healthy

Udisha
Grapes
The skin of grapes contains an important anti-oxidant resveratrol which is extremely good for heart health.
Kiwis
This might come as a surprise, but kiwi's skin can actually be eaten. It is rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C and is more nutritious than the actual fruit.
Apples
The skin of the apple is extremely fibrous and packed with antioxidants and vitamins. Never peel off the skin of an apple because it is equally healthy and helps in the digestive process.
Pears
Eating the fruit with the skin will make the fruit more fibrous and beneficial for health. Packed with nutrients, it can even regulate blood sugar.