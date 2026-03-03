4 reasons Japanese designer Issey Miyake is considered iconic

DEBOLINA ROY
Issey Miyake developed heat-pressed pleating so that his garments could keep their form while fitting any body. Drawing inspiration from Vionnet's pleating, he combined technology and design into an innovation that allowed his clothing to be both functional and flexible.
Issey's innovative thinking allowed him to produce clothing which did not conform to conventional fashion ideas. His flexible pieces created with no restrictions concerning gender. He made it possible for people of all shapes and sizes to enjoy inclusive fashion.
By learning graphic design and working with artists such as Rauschenberg, the designer approached fashion as art. His exhibitions and designs broke the boundary between creativity and functionality,
Another famous brand of Issey Miyake includes the most popular scented fragrances, such as L'eau d'Issey. In addition, he designed Steve Jobs’ famous black turtleneck look.