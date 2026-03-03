4 unique photoshoot ideas for couples in Holi 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Replace the fluorescent colours with pastel colours, like lavender or mint green. Your partner can blow the fine powder into the air at the same time that you blow it into the air, creating a mist effect.
It is one of the most unique photoshoot ideas for couples in Holi. You can witness the sunset, and the flying gulal will look wonderful in the golden light of the sun, creating a spectacular halo effect.
You can throw the water droplets in the air when you use a fast shutter speed and capture the dynamic energy of the festival. When you are laughing and avoiding the gentle splash of colourful water, you'll have the perfect candid photo.
A large vintage mirror can be used outside to achieve a ‘reflection within a reflection’. Soft tilak can be applied to the cheek of the other partner, with the focus being on the sweet look reflected in the mirror.