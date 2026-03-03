5 major stars you forgot starred in Peaky Blinders

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the famous actors is Peaky Blinders, was Josh O’Connor. Prior to appearing in Challengers (2023) and Wake Up Dead Man (2021), he acted in Season 2. He played a broke man who rented a room in Ada Shelby's London home.
Ralph Ineson's aka Connor Nutley, was a factory manager supervising the storage of armoured vehicles. His role created tension during the IRA's blackmail attempts from Tommy Shelby's criminal organisation.
Kate Dickie portrayed a harsh Mother Superior managing an orphanage connected to the Shelby Company Limited charity. Tommy and Aunt Polly both disapproved of her character’s maltreatment of children.
Cosmo Jarvis portrayed the character of Barney Thompson, who was an ex-WWI sniper with severe PTSD. Tommy released him from a mental asylum with the sole intent of confronting Oswald Mosley.
Stephen Graham's character, Hayden Stagg, was a dockworker and a unionist. He was part of the last season of the series. His role created tension for the Shelbys as they searched for the stolen goods.