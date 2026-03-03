5 transformative daily habits for better mental health

DEBOLINA ROY

Morning walk

Five minutes of morning walk is the key to a better mental health. Let your body bask in the sunlight. It helps lower cortisol levels and improve emotional stability.

Physical activity

All you need is 30 minutes of walking or stretching. It helps release endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. It also reduced anxiety or depression.

Gratitude journal

This is one of the best daily habits for better mental health. Writing down your thoughts can help you focus on every perspective on your life. This is an effective cognitive retraining technique for better mental health.

Sleep schedule

For any adults, especially who are busy, 8-9 hours of sleep is very important. It improves your cognitive functions and balances chemical balance in the brain.

Digital boundaries

Try to curb the usage of social media. It is recommended to avoid doom scrolling before bed. It will increase melatonin secretion, which will keep your mind calm and focused.

