5 ways to amp up modern house interiors with wood

Subhadrika Sen

Staircase: Replace your regular boring staircse with wooden ones. Go an extra mile by giving them the illusion of floating mid-air.

Sliding doors: An influence of Japanese architecture, wooden sliding doors or room dividers elevate the look of the space.

Wall shelves: Use them as wall shelves or planters, wooden aesthetics complement any colour and gives it a modern touch.

Lighted Ceiling: To give the ceiling a statement look, opt for a wooden base with attached, lined or hanging lights.

Platform Beds: A wooden base acting as a bed platform makes the structure sturdier and can also double up as extra storage space.

