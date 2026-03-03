Apple iPhone 17e launch: India price, features, and availability

DEBOLINA ROY
The iPhone 17e price in India starts from Rs. 64,900 for 256GB, and Rs. 84,900 for 512GB. Preorder starts on 4 March with availability starting on March 11. Available in black, white and soft pink.
It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen that has a refresh rate of 60Hz with a notch design (similar to that of its predecessors). It does not come with ProMotion or Dynamic Island features so it serves as a functional device for anyone who needs to use it normally.
The iPhone 17e features Apple's A19 chip, has 8GB of RAM and has a 4 core GPU. Though it may be slightly different than the iPhone17, it provides good performance in everyday use with increased longevity.
It features a rear camera that has 48MP resolution, F1.6 aperture, and is stabilised using Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It supports 2x telephoto, night mode, and up to 60fps of 4K Dolby Vision for improved image quality.
According to Apple, you can get 26 hours of video play with iPhone 17e. It offers 20W with a wired charger and 15W with MagSafe. Wifi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are both supported plus the new C1X modem for your 5G connection.