Arjun Tendulkar’s soon-to-be wife Saaniya Chandok has a staggering net worth

DEBOLINA ROY
Saaniya Chandok is a member of a well-known business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who is the chairman of Graviss Group. It owns several major corporations, such as Baskin Robbins, Kwality Ice Creams, The Brooklyn Creameries’, and Intercontinental Hotels.
Reportedly, Saaniya Chandok’s estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $500,000. Her primary source of income is from Pet Care & Grooming in Mumbai.
Saaniya received her education in Mumbai at BD Somani International School and The Cathedral & John Connon School. She completed her postgraduate studies in Business Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 2020.
While working on her academic studies, Saaniya pursued her love of animals by obtaining her certification as a veterinary technician through Worldwide Veterinary Service’s ABC Program.
Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP is a pet grooming and wellness company founded in 2022 by Saaniya. As the director of grooming & Skincare , she oversees all aspects of grooming, skincare and holistic care services for pets.