Here are the most unsafe Holi colours that can harm your skin

Atreyee Poddar
Every year, around Holi, we talk about “organic gulaal” and pastel Instagram aesthetics. Then someone shows up with a neon powder so aggressively pink it could guide aircraft. That’s when the skin barrier quietly packs its bags. Below is a field guide to the most unsafe types of Holi colours and why your dermatologist would like a word.
Water balloons and coloured water are classic. But when that liquid has been mixed in a bucket with who-knows-what, things get murky. Unknown liquid mixtures can contain synthetic dyes, contaminated water, or irritants. Wet colour also increases skin penetration of chemicals.
These are the hyper-bright, almost radioactive powders which are sold cheaply in bulk. They contain industrial textile dyes that are not meant to contact your skin. They contain chemicals designed to cling to fabric, not your pores. Side effects are dermatitis, rashes, itching, and even chemical burns.
The sparkly silver or gold powders are often mixed with mica dust or traces of heavy metals like lead or chromium. Metal contaminants trigger allergic reactions and eye irritation. If it looks like highlighter for a car bonnet, maybe don’t rub it into your T-zone.
Black powders are frequently made using lead oxide. Silver shades may contain aluminium bromide or other metal-based compounds. Lead exposure even in small amounts is not festive. It can irritate your skin and eyes. Aluminium compounds can trigger allergic reactions and respiratory irritation.
If you are glowing like a highlighter, the colour most probably contains fluorescent pigments that are used in paints and signage. These pigments irritate your skin a lot and almost never dermatologically tested. Some may break down under sunlight into reactive compounds, increasing the risk of redness and sensitivity. You do not need to cosplay as a highlighter pen.