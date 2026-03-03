Holi Pilgrimage: 6 Krishna temples across India that attracts devotees

DEBOLINA ROY
Kripalu Maharaj created the Prem Mandir, or Temple of Love, in Vrindavan, India. It is built entirely of white marble and has an area of 54 acres. The whole complex has different sculptures depicting some of the most important events in the life of Krishna.
The Dwarkadhish Temple, otherwise known as Jagat Mandir, is found in the city of Dwarka, in Gujarat, and it has five floors with 72 columns made of stone. It has been identified as being at least 2,500 years old and dedicated to Krishna.
One of the oldest Lord Krishna temples, Jugal Kishore Temple, located in Mathura (also known as Kesi Ghata), has been constructed out of red sandstone along with having a larger than-average size choir as well as an east-facing door.
Founded in the 13th Century by Saint Madhvacharya, the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha in Karnataka is a dvaita matha that provides an ashrama-like living to the devotees. The view to see the installed Krishna murthi is through a special inner window.
Situated at Vrindavan, Bankey Bihari Temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna with an idol of him in the tribhanga position. The temple is host to numerous religious festivals each year and draws thousands of pilgrims.
Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, is an important place of pilgrimage. Shrinathji is a form of Lord Krishna. This idol was brought here in the late 17th century.