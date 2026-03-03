How is iPhone 17 different from iPhone 16?

ANOUSHKA NAG
The 6.3-inch AMOLED screen on the iPhone 17 has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Compared to the 6.1-inch screen and static 60Hz refresh rate of the iPhone 16, this is a double improvement.
The iPhone 17 has a Ceramic Shield 2 display, which makes for a more durable screen with an enhanced anti-reflective coating, even if both phones still have IP68 dust and water protection.
The iPhone 17 sports two 48MP cameras on the back from Apple that may be used for both primary and ultrawide purposes. The previous iPhone only features a 12MP ultrawide for macro mode close-ups and less detailed wide images, while the main camera is identical to that of the iPhone 16.
Apple moved to the A19 chipset from the A18 chip with the iPhone 17. And that means more power and more power efficiency. The iPhone 17 now starts at 256GB storage, with the 512GB option remaining for those who need it.
For storage, the iPhone 16's initial capacity is 128GB, but it can be increased to 256GB or 512GB. Since the iPhone 16 is now an older model, Apple only sells the 128GB variant; however, the larger models should still be available elsewhere.