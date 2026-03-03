World Wildlife Day: Indian photographers and the shots that define them

Dharitri Ganguly

Shaaz Jung

Shaaz specialises in documenting big cats, primarily leopards. His photographs belong to a genre he named as ‘Environmental Surrealism’

Rathika Ramasamy

Rathika is one of India's foremost wildlife photographers, and specialises bird photography

Aarzoo Khurana

Aarzoo, a lawyer by training and a wildlife photographer by passion, she is the first female photographer to cover all the tiger reserves in India

Baiju Patil

Passionate about bird photography, Baiju Patil became the first Indian to be ranked World No. 1 at the acclaimed photography competition, ReFocus Awards 2025.

Aishwarya Sridhar

She is the youngest female to have won the Sanctuary Asia- Young Naturalist Award and the International Camera Fair Award

Kalyan Varma

One of India’s most celebrated wildlife filmmaker and photographer has shot two documentaries, Wild Karnataka and Wild Tamil Nadu

Sudhir Shivaram

One of India’s most celebrated wildlife photographers, his images are marked by a deep respect for his subjects

Dhritiman Mukherjee

An explorer and wanderer, in the last 20 years, he has pushed his limits as a photographer, dived and trekked, to do work that is compelling and scientifically essential.

