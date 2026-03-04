5 things to know about Princess Iman Pahlavi, granddaughter of Iran's last monarch

Bristi Dey
Princess Iman Pahlavi is the granddaughter of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the final monarch of Iran who was overthrown during the 1979 Iranian Revolution.
Iman’s father Reza Pahlavi being the oldest child was announced the leading successor of the crown at birth but destiny had other plans and the entire course of history was altered.
As Islamic Republic took charge, the monarchs had to flee the country and after travelling around the world; the Shah of Iran finally settled in the US, which marks the birth place of Iman.
The US-raised royal, Iman got her degree in Psychology and Communications from the University of Michigan. Currently she is working in corporate marketing in America.
On the big news front, last year in 2025 she tied the knot with a Jewish American business developer Bradley Sherman. The ceremony was all about friends, family, couture and royalty. And the decors were an ode to craftsmanship with artisans from Iran, Italy, Mexico, France, and the Middle East.