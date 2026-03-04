5 unique gud desserts to sweeten your day

DEBOLINA ROY
Gud ki Roti is made from whole wheat flour and jaggery. They can be quickly prepared and are a quick breakfast or after-school snack with the traditional taste of creamy light sweetness.
Unniyappam, which are made of rice flour, bananas, shredded coconut, jaggery, & spices, are light & airy sweet fritters generally prepared for the Onam Festival or offered at temples.
Til Gud Ladoos pack an impressive nutrition punch along with great taste. You can make it in just half an hour. These provide warmth and energy during cold months.
It is one of the easiest gud desserts to make for breakfast. Banana pancakes are an easy dessert option that you can make with overripe bananas, whole wheat flour, and jaggery.
Patholi is an exquisite sweet made with rice flour. It has rice flour rolled around a filling made of coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, then steamed in turmeric leaves, resulting in a fragrant, delicate dessert.