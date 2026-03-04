5 ways to keep your house cool without an AC

Subhadrika Sen
Reduce the use of everyday kitchen equipments that raise the temperature. You can cook in large batches that suffice for 2-3 days at a stretch.
Plant layers or rows of outdoor summer plants which block the heat from reaching indoors.
Keep your windows open for an hour or two in the evenings to let the cool air rush in.
Use smart window covers like bamboo shades, wicker shades or light coloured curtains so that the heat doesnt enter the house in full force.
Give your windows a reflective film coating, which reflects the heat outside rather than letting it enter the house.