Do you know why Indian jewellers used pink paper for wrapping gold?

Atreyee Poddar
If you buy gold from a traditional old-school store, you’ll likely see a delicate square of pink paper carefully folded around a piece of gold. But that choice wasn’t random. Why pink? Why not white, or velvet, or some aggressively modern black box? The answer is less random than it looks. Here’s what’s really going on.
Gold lives in the warm end of the colour spectrum. If you surround gold with cool tones—blue, grey—and it can look flat. Surround it with pink, which is essentially a softened red, and its warmth gets amplified. The metal appears richer, deeper, more “expensive” to the eye. This isn’t mystical. It’s colour theory.
Bright red would make gold pop even more, but red is loud. Pink is controlled warmth. It signals celebration without shouting. In markets across the Indian subcontinent especially, where gold is tied to weddings, festivals and generational wealth, pink sits comfortably in the same emotional family as vermilion and bridal silks. The packaging says this is auspicious and joyful.
Gold feels eternal, but it’s physically soft. Pure gold bends and scratches easily. That thin tissue paper—often lightly waxed—prevents minor abrasions and fingerprints. It’s a humble barrier between heirloom and accident. Practicality, disguised as charm.
Watch the choreography. The paper is folded just so. The piece is placed at the centre. The reveal is slow. That pink square isn’t just packaging. It’s stagecraft. Humans respond to ritual. The unfolding builds anticipation. The buyer leans in. The object becomes momentous. Luxury is often about slowing time. The paper is part of that slowing.
Before custom boxes, magnetic lids and embossed logos became standard, pink paper was a low-cost way to add drama. Even modest neighbourhood jewellers could create a sense of occasion without expensive packaging. It democratised the feeling of luxury.
Long before social media, families photographed wedding trousseaus and festive purchases. Pink created contrast against gold in film photography, making the metal stand out rather than blend into white backgrounds. Accident or intuition? Probably a bit of both. Retail traditions evolve by what works.
Over time, pink paper and gold became inseparable in the public imagination. The colour itself started to signify “real jewellery.” It’s similar to how certain shades of blue now scream premium tech packaging. Once a visual language sticks, it sticks hard. The paper became shorthand for authenticity.