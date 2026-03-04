Who's Sanju Samson's wife, Charulatha Remesh?

Udisha
The couple married in 2018
Sanju Samson has really impressed with his cricketing skills and rose to prominence with the Indian Premier League. He is married to Charulatha Remesh whom he married in 2018. The two were childhood sweethearts and share deep love.
Education
Charulatha mostly maintains a low profile. She grew up in Thiruvananthapuram and completed her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Mar Ivanios College. Later, she did her Master's in Human Resources.
Career
Professionally, Charulatha is an entrepreneur. She has been extremely dedicated to her career while her partner established himself as a cricketer.
How the couple met
Sanju Samson and Charulatha met at Mar Ivanios college where they went together. Reportedly, it was the cricketer who sent her a Facebook friend request which eventually sparked love.