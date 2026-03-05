100 days to FIFA World Cup: 4 biggest questions

Udisha
With less than 100 days to go for the much-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup, the tournament faces big questions. Besides speculation and prediction regarding the winners and other surprises that may unfold at the World Cup, the authorities are also worried about the state of the world.
How will the conflicts affect the FIFA World Cup?
Violence in Mexico broke out after the killing of a cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes. There has been serious safety concern regarding the World Cup since the country is set to host some matches, including the opening one. Additionally, the US-Iran conflict has amped up the anxiety, since US is also jointly hosting the tournament, the future seems uncertain.
How will the new format work out?
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first edition to introduce the 48-team format, with the earlier editions hosting 32 teams. With the enlarged format, this World Cup will be the biggest so far and fans and critics have had mixed feelings about the change and how smoothly the logistics will be handled.
Will the weather affect quality of play?
With worsening effects of global warming, the FIFA World Cup 2026 hosts, USA, Canada and Mexico have experienced soaring summer temperatures over the last few years. With the tournament taking place in the summer months of June and July, many have pointed out the risks of high temperatures and heat-induced stress that might affect the players.
Who will be crowned champions?
With Lionel Messi's Argentina looking to defend their title, Cristiano Ronaldo will seek World Cup glory one last time with Portugal. Other favourites include, legacy teams Brazil, Germany, Spain, France, England while other countries such as Netherlands, Croatia and Morocco might surprise us.