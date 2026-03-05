4 smart and useful time-saving hacks at the airport

DEBOLINA ROY
Avoiding things like belts, heavy jewellery or complicated shoes will lead to getting through security faster. Slip ons, tennis shoes, and comfortable layers help people get through security check points faster.
International travellers can take advantage of apps like DigiYatra Global Entry, TSA PreCheck. These services allow you to avoid waiting in long lines in security.
It is one of the most underrated but smartest time-saving hacks at the airport. People are generally moving to their right when traveling through an airport. Therefore, the left-hand side of the security checkpoint tends to be less crowded.
Bring an empty water bottle with you in your carry-on luggage. Once you’re through security, you can fill it at the water filling stations. This will help you save money and the planet.