4 unique traditional folk dances in India

Bristi Dey
India is a land of vibrant traditions and with each new season some corner of this massive country comes alive with a spirited celebration. Here are some of the most fun and unique festivals that you can’t miss this season!
Theyyam, Kerala
Locals around Northern Kerala wake up to a new dawn and dress themselves in deity-like attire and the masks adorned with colours offer the spine-chilling spectacle. As the sunsets, they leap and dance over massive bonfires, turning the ritual into a mesmerizing display of devotion and daring.
Bhoota Kola, Karnataka
The play of spirits is what this literally translates to. In the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada, this age-old ritual is followed with sheer vigour. Adorned with elaborated costumes and makeup, the performers embody local spirit as they dance energetically through the ritual.
Bonalu, Andhra Pradesh
One of the most vibrant festivities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, this is where women offer pots of cooked rice, jaggery, and turmeric to Goddess Mahakali. The festival is accompanied by colourful processions, traditional music, and energetic dances.
Matki dance, Madhya Pradesh
It’s all about balance here! This traditional folk dance from the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh is performed by women balancing a set of matkas over their heads. Unlike other dances, it does not have a fixed season or occasion and is performed at most celebrations.