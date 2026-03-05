4 unique ways to style a Kanjeevaram saree

Bristi Dey
Recently, Disha Patani styled her Tarun Tahiliani Kanjeevaram saree in the most elegant way, pairing it with a structured corset. The look was a striking blend of contemporary edge and traditional richness, bringing couture to life! Here are some unique ways to style your sarees.
Belted saree
With the trend of fusion hailing the forefronts of fashion, style your Kanjeevaram with a decorative belt. This will help create a more structured look.
Half saree style
By draping the pallu over one shoulder and pleating it at the back, you can create a half saree look. This will make the look more youthful and radiant.
Pant-Style Drape
Drape your Kanjeevaram over a pant on one side and let the pant show on the other. Basically instead of a petticoat wear the saree over fitted trousers or leggings. This will bring to life a perfect runway ready look.
Jacket Layering
Don’t keep your saree look too simple. Pair it with embroidered jacket, maybe wear a belt and then bring forth a beautiful fusion to life. This is best for receptions and formal events.