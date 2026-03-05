5 extreme places to pull off a wedding

Bristi Dey
Mount Everest Base Camp, Nepal
If you are an avid trekker, then imagine getting married in one of the highest and coldest locations on earth, cool right? Mt Everest base camp has become one of the most adventurous destinations for saying yes to forever!
Point Imperial, USA
Another point for all the trek lovers. With the view of the Great Canyon National Park, this stands as one of the most breathtaking locations for a wedding. To carry out the rituals and accommodate guests at the viewpoint, a special permit is required.
Ice Hotel, Sweden
This is one of the coldest places to get married and a cozy one too. This one will take the concept of ‘white wedding’ to another level and for Indians you can definitely make the place colourful with all the decors. This incredible Icehotel is constructed with snow and ice and there’s also a chapel that has a clear ice altar.
Ash Cave, Ohio, USA
If you want your wedding to be simple yet memorable this is your place! With beautiful sunrises, a large open area, mystical waterfall, and a cave, this place is sure to bring an enchanting wedding to life!
Paramount Studios, Los Angeles, USA
If you’re an avid movie lover, then this is your place. With some special permissions, the Hollywood studios allow people to host special events with an extra sprinkling of movie magic.