5 Indian celebs who have been big on philanthropy

Bristi Dey
Away from their glamorous lives, Bollywood celebrities have often stepped forward to contribute a great deal in social causes. Many have built their own foundations and have helped society in more ways than most of us know.
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna
Following their grand wedding the two have recently pledged to fund the education of 9th and 10th-grade students who will receive scholarships through the Deverakonda Foundation. It is being incorporated across 44 government schools in Telangana.
Sonu Sood
The actor who helped hundreds of migrant workers during the dreary times of COVID, now is helping India through his own charity foundation. It advocates for better healthcare, education, and disaster management. Also with the ongoing instability in Dubai, he has offered free shelter to travelers, proving once again his love for philanthropy.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
A dedicated philanthropist and advocate of girl child education, Priyanka continues her work by serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She works toward Health and Education of marginalized children in India, and supports causes including environmental sustainability, and disaster relief.
Alia Bhatt
The actress has partnered with several organizations to bring forth the causes she stands up for. She is actively involved in environmental and social campaigns like animal welfare and ecological sustainability
Shah Rukh Khan
Through his Meer Foundation, the actor gives back the immense love he receives from around the world. The foundation’s main focus is on women empowerment, rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, and healthcare.