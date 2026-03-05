5 worst-rated Shakespeare adaptations that disappointed fans

DEBOLINA ROY

Cymberline

Ethan Hawke stars in this contemporary adaptation that transposes the story of Shakespeare to a biker club setting. While there is a strong concept present here, too much of the modern time frame has damaged this production leading to a lackluster viewing experience.

Romeo and Juliet

While Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy is extremely popular, the 2013 revision did not impress many viewers. The film is among the worst-rated Shakespeare adaptations because of its altered script, over-the-top acting, and overblown romance.

Othello

The film adaptation of Othello was noted for wonderful performance. However, the approach to casting Laurence Fishburne as Othello with a blackface caused controversy.

Gnomeo & Juliet

This animated film is an adaptation with the lovers portrayed as garden gnomes living next door to one another. This film, with Elton John music and comic humour, is a musical parody of the tragic play.

King Lear

In the experimental version, directed by Jean-Luc Godard, the story is relocated to a bizarre post-Chernobyl world. The film, which has little resemblance to the original tragedy, was heavily criticized for its confusing plot.

