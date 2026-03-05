5 worst-rated Shakespeare adaptations that disappointed fans

DEBOLINA ROY
Ethan Hawke stars in this contemporary adaptation that transposes the story of Shakespeare to a biker club setting. While there is a strong concept present here, too much of the modern time frame has damaged this production leading to a lackluster viewing experience.
While Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy is extremely popular, the 2013 revision did not impress many viewers. The film is among the worst-rated Shakespeare adaptations because of its altered script, over-the-top acting, and overblown romance.
The film adaptation of Othello was noted for wonderful performance. However, the approach to casting Laurence Fishburne as Othello with a blackface caused controversy.
This animated film is an adaptation with the lovers portrayed as garden gnomes living next door to one another. This film, with Elton John music and comic humour, is a musical parody of the tragic play.
In the experimental version, directed by Jean-Luc Godard, the story is relocated to a bizarre post-Chernobyl world. The film, which has little resemblance to the original tragedy, was heavily criticized for its confusing plot.