4 sites that were removed from UNESCO World Heritage list

Bristi Dey

Arabian Oryx Sanctuary

When and where: This place in Oman has been delisted in 2007

Why: The government reduced the size of the sanctuary by 90% for oil reservoir project, violating the conservation commitments

Dresden Elbe Valley

When and where: This valley in Germany was delisted in 2009

Why: Construction of a bridge harmed the integrity of the valley by significantly altering the landscape

Bagrati Cathedral

When and where: This church in Georgia was delisted in 2017

Why: The reconstruction of the cathedral compromised the authenticity of the original architecture and its structural integrity.

Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City

When and where: This historic port city in UK was removed in 2021

Why: The construction of modern spaces have compromised the integrity of the architecture. The UNESCO heritage value of the waterfront and docks was destroyed inevitably.