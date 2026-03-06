4 sites that were removed from UNESCO World Heritage list

Bristi Dey
Arabian Oryx Sanctuary
When and where: This place in Oman has been delisted in 2007
Why: The government reduced the size of the sanctuary by 90% for oil reservoir project, violating the conservation commitments
Dresden Elbe Valley
When and where: This valley in Germany was delisted in 2009
Why: Construction of a bridge harmed the integrity of the valley by significantly altering the landscape
Bagrati Cathedral
When and where: This church in Georgia was delisted in 2017
Why: The reconstruction of the cathedral compromised the authenticity of the original architecture and its structural integrity.
Liverpool Maritime Mercantile City
When and where: This historic port city in UK was removed in 2021
Why: The construction of modern spaces have compromised the integrity of the architecture. The UNESCO heritage value of the waterfront and docks was destroyed inevitably.