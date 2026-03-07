5 Oscar 2026 nominated films you should watch

Udisha
This Ryan Coogler directed film broke the record for most Oscar nominations, with 16 nods. A horror period drama, the film is set in the 1930s and is in the running for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor awards, and critics think they will sweep the Oscars this year.
With 13 nominations, this comedy thriller is one of the best films of 2025 with stellar performances from an ensemble of talented actors including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film has earned nominations in almost all major categories.
An international feature film, this Norwegian family drama has bagged 9 nominations. With magnificent performances, this Joachim Trier directed movie is among the finest films made in 2025.
A biopic on table tennis icon Marty Reisman, this movie is one of the top contenders for Best Picture. Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of the sports legend has garnered praise and earned him a Best Actor nomination, one out of the movie's nine nods.
A heart-wrenching tragedy directed by Chloé Zhao, this movie offers powerful performances, especially by Jessie Buckley who is leading the Best Actress race. With 8 nominations, this film has made a permanent place in cinematic history.