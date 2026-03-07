5 summer plants that keep your home temperature in control

Subhadrika Sen
Aloe Vera: Once planted at home, helps in absorbing the heat and keeping the surroundings cool.
Bougainvillaea: Often known as paper flowers, they grow in thick bunches of different colours. Their large, dense growth almost forms a boundary between the sun rays and the home.
Curry patta: Going beyond its contribution to food, they are also good heat absorbers. Plant them at home and you can get a cool temperature and aromatic food, both.
Ixora: Growing in thick flowery bunches, these multi-hued flowers often line up garden boundaries or home walls and prevent the heat from flowing in.
Sadabahar: Mostly seen in white colour, these tiny little flowers grow in abundance, once planted. They absorb heat and keep the space cool.